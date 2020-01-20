Lightning Bitcoin Price Tops $3.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 37.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 20th. During the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 95% against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $3.00 or 0.00034665 BTC on major exchanges including ZB.COM, CoinEgg and BtcTrade.im. Lightning Bitcoin has a market cap of $11.60 million and $2.75 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.32 or 0.00662022 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010305 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007724 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

Lightning Bitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, ZB.COM and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

