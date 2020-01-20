Lobstex (LOBS) Price Reaches $0.0203

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $372,653.00 and approximately $106,140.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lobstex has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004565 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 55.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00040508 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000261 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 300.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002689 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000906 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000067 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 18,354,702 coins and its circulating supply is 18,354,690 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Lobstex Coin Trading

Lobstex can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lobstex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

