Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $102.56.

MMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In related news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.18, for a total value of $465,714.90. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 50,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded up $1.33 on Wednesday, hitting $114.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,095. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a twelve month low of $82.10 and a twelve month high of $114.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.84%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

