Matchpool (GUP) Trading Up 36.8% This Week

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Matchpool token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Upbit, HitBTC and Liqui. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $168,508.00 and approximately $321.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 36.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.88 or 0.03435677 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011571 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00200581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00031323 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128712 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Matchpool

Matchpool’s genesis date was January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com . The official website for Matchpool is matchpool.co . Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Matchpool Token Trading

Matchpool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, Bittrex, HitBTC and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matchpool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

