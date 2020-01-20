Michael A. Osier Sells 30,057 Shares of Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) Stock

Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) insider Michael A. Osier sold 30,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $1,299,965.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,568,808.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael A. Osier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chegg alerts:

On Wednesday, January 8th, Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of Chegg stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90.

CHGG traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.33. 2,066,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 962,895. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -361.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200 day moving average is $37.63. Chegg Inc has a 12 month low of $28.29 and a 12 month high of $48.22.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.04 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chegg Inc will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 223.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,812,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,695 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,334,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,921,000 after purchasing an additional 44,975 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $44,603,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the third quarter valued at about $31,088,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Chegg by 132.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 908,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 518,488 shares during the period.

CHGG has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Chegg from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Chegg from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Chegg currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.63.

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.