Michael Kors (NYSE:KORS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $37.50. Michael Kors shares last traded at $36.79, with a volume of 1,541,503 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.53.

Michael Kors Company Profile (NYSE:KORS)

Michael Kors Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

