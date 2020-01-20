Mixin Trading 7.6% Higher This Week (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Mixin token can currently be bought for $223.32 or 0.02561659 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and FCoin. Mixin has a total market cap of $105.50 million and $4.09 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar.

Mixin Token Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 472,396 tokens. Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

