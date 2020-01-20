MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $903.28

MJ Gleeson PLC (LON:GLE) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $903.28 and traded as high as $1,000.00. MJ Gleeson shares last traded at $990.00, with a volume of 66,182 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GLE. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on MJ Gleeson from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 909 ($11.96) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. MJ Gleeson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 970 ($12.76).

Get MJ Gleeson alerts:

The company has a market cap of $551.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 914.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 837.34.

In other news, insider Stefan Allanson sold 13,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 939 ($12.35), for a total transaction of £125,807.22 ($165,492.27).

About MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE)

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for MJ Gleeson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MJ Gleeson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.