Moin (MOIN) Price Reaches $0.0050 on Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Moin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges including C-CEX, CoinExchange, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Moin has a market capitalization of $44,819.00 and $241.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Moin has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001417 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Profile

Moin (MOIN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 8,908,118 coins. Moin’s official website is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Moin

Moin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia and C-CEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

