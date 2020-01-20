Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.23. Monmouth R.E. Inv. reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Monmouth R.E. Inv..

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.22 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a return on equity of 3.00% and a net margin of 15.80%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE MNR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.66. The stock had a trading volume of 290,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,272. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.28 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.25. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $120,348.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,296.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.86 per share, with a total value of $255,517.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 18,960 shares of company stock valued at $280,930. 4.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 140.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 14.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 95.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 196,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 96,125 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. by 22.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 133,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 24,976 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

