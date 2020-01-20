Mooncoin (MOON) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.73 Million

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded down 81% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Mooncoin has a total market cap of $2.73 million and approximately $47.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mooncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mooncoin has traded 78.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $57.48 or 0.00662996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010061 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007765 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000472 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 226,410,510,104 coins. The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Mooncoin is www.mooncoin.eco . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia

Mooncoin Coin Trading

Mooncoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

