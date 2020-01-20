Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Software (ETR:SOW) a €30.00 Price Target

Software (ETR:SOW) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SOW. Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a €35.50 ($41.28) target price on Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HSBC set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on Software and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €33.33 ($38.76).

SOW traded up €0.04 ($0.05) during trading on Monday, reaching €33.18 ($38.58). 168,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,805. Software has a 52 week low of €22.80 ($26.51) and a 52 week high of €35.22 ($40.95). The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €31.40 and a 200 day moving average of €28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

