Morgan Stanley Raises NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $49.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered NetApp from a buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of NetApp to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NetApp from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.24.

NTAP stock opened at $62.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.61. NetApp has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.31.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The data storage provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. NetApp had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 95.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.76%.

In other NetApp news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total transaction of $173,061.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 46,604 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 34,847 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 72,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,796,000 after acquiring an additional 47,647 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its position in NetApp by 0.4% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 95,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in NetApp by 411.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 600,711 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 483,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

