Nanosonics (ASX:NAN) Shares Down 0.3%

Nanosonics Ltd. (ASX:NAN) traded down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$7.05 ($5.00) and last traded at A$7.06 ($5.01), 532,897 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.08 ($5.02).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a current ratio of 6.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$6.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$6.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.89.

In other news, insider Geoff Wilson acquired 11,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$6.47 ($4.59) per share, with a total value of A$75,425.89 ($53,493.54).

Nanosonics Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of infection control and decontamination products and related technologies. The company manufactures and distributes the trophon EPR ultrasound probe disinfector for use in the treatment of healthcare acquired infections.

