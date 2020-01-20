Naviaddress (NAVI) Market Capitalization Reaches $37,789.00

Naviaddress (CURRENCY:NAVI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. One Naviaddress token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Naviaddress has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. Naviaddress has a market cap of $37,789.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Naviaddress was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00036111 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.80 or 0.05445168 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00026192 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034252 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128596 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001299 BTC.

About Naviaddress

Naviaddress is a token. It launched on November 25th, 2017. Naviaddress’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,550,845 tokens. The Reddit community for Naviaddress is /r/Naviaddress and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Naviaddress’ official Twitter account is @naviaddress and its Facebook page is accessible here . Naviaddress’ official website is naviaddress.com

Naviaddress Token Trading

Naviaddress can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naviaddress directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Naviaddress should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Naviaddress using one of the exchanges listed above.

