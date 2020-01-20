Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several research firms have weighed in on NTGN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neon Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Neon Therapeutics news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of Neon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neon Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTGN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.69. 957,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.35. Neon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $7.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.24.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). On average, equities analysts predict that Neon Therapeutics will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

