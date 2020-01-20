Niobium Coin Hits Market Cap of $1.42 Million (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Niobium Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0231 or 0.00000266 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. Niobium Coin has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $1,364.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.38 or 0.03580087 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011523 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.38 or 0.00200455 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00031178 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129028 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Niobium Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s launch date was December 1st, 2017. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,627,668 tokens. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Niobium Coin

Niobium Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Bleutrade and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

