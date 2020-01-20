Nova Minerals (ASX:NVA) Stock Price Down 15.7%

Nova Minerals Ltd (ASX:NVA) was down 15.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.04 ($0.03) and last traded at A$0.04 ($0.03), approximately 10,247,158 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 million and a PE ratio of -14.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is A$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.04.

Nova Minerals Company Profile (ASX:NVA)

Nova Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, gold, silver, copper, lead, nickel, and zinc deposits. It holds the rights to acquire a 80% interest in the Thompson Brothers Lithium project that comprises 18 adjoining claims covering an area of 1829 hectares located in Wekusko Lake, Manitoba; and holds the rights to acquire a 80% interest in the Alaskan Projects.

Further Reading: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Nova Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.