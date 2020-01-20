Nuchev (ASX:NUC) Shares Down 2.2%

Nuchev Limited (ASX:NUC)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$3.62 ($2.57) and last traded at A$3.62 ($2.57), approximately 25,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.70 ($2.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48.

In related news, insider Ben Dingle 616,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th.

Nuchev Limited, a health and nutrition solutions company, produces, markets, and sells goat milk based formula and nutritional products to consumers in Australasia. It offers nutritional food; toddler nutrition products; and health and well-being products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

