Nuchev (ASX:NUC) Shares Down 2.2%

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Nuchev Limited (ASX:NUC)’s stock price was down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$3.62 ($2.57) and last traded at A$3.62 ($2.57), approximately 25,099 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$3.70 ($2.62).

The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 million and a P/E ratio of -6.48.

In related news, insider Ben Dingle 616,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th.

About Nuchev (ASX:NUC)

Nuchev Limited, a health and nutrition solutions company, produces, markets, and sells goat milk based formula and nutritional products to consumers in Australasia. It offers nutritional food; toddler nutrition products; and health and well-being products. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuchev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuchev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit