Nuggets Market Cap Tops $807,904.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Nuggets token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $807,904.00 and approximately $351.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nuggets has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nuggets alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $302.65 or 0.03495211 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00201121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031445 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128530 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nuggets Token Profile

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

Buying and Selling Nuggets

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.