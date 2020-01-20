NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.80

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.80 and traded as high as $28.62. NuStar Energy shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 1,361,462 shares.

NS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.56.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NuStar Energy news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,646,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.59 per share, for a total transaction of $39,885.00. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $335,000. JS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $369,000. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,681,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at $744,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuStar Energy Company Profile (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.