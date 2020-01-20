On.Live (ONL) Price Hits $0.0096 on Exchanges

On.Live (CURRENCY:ONL) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One On.Live token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex and Livecoin. During the last seven days, On.Live has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. On.Live has a total market capitalization of $206,632.00 and approximately $497.00 worth of On.Live was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

On.Live Profile

On.Live (ONL) is a token. Its genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. On.Live’s total supply is 59,725,382 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,622,303 tokens. The Reddit community for On.Live is /r/onlivetv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . On.Live’s official website is on.live . On.Live’s official Twitter account is @on_live

On.Live Token Trading

On.Live can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as On.Live directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade On.Live should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase On.Live using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

