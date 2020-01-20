OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.90

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and traded as low as $2.81. OptimumBank shares last traded at $2.85, with a volume of 986 shares.

The firm has a market cap of $5.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The bank reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a negative return on equity of 29.08% and a negative net margin of 29.49%. The business had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OptimumBank stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,324 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.69% of OptimumBank at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.