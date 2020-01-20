Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) to announce $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Owens & Minor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.21. Owens & Minor posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 144.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens & Minor will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Owens & Minor.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on OMI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.63.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.51. 1,814,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $346.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.38. Owens & Minor has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Owens & Minor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 66.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 37.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Owens & Minor by 131.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 13,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

