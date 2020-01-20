Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (NYSE:ORCC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.19. Owl Rock Capital shares last traded at $15.85, with a volume of 1,146,002 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Owl Rock Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 65.71% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $188.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital Corporation will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

In other news, Director Chris Temple bought 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.45 per share, for a total transaction of $183,225.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $450,652,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,005,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile (NYSE:ORCC)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

