OWNDATA Price Up 8.8% Over Last Week (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. OWNDATA has a market cap of $404,019.00 and approximately $17,577.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OWNDATA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005731 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00038159 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00321071 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011533 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002095 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00011740 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008303 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

OWNDATA Token Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

