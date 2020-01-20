Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $651.66

Shares of Oxford BioMedica plc (LON:OXB) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $651.66 and traded as high as $695.00. Oxford BioMedica shares last traded at $675.00, with a volume of 36,833 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OXB. Liberum Capital increased their target price on Oxford BioMedica from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 860 ($11.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Friday, January 10th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 654.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 618.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The company has a market cap of $518.80 million and a P/E ratio of -58.19.

In other Oxford BioMedica news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo bought 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 569 ($7.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,674.30 ($3,517.89).

About Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB)

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

