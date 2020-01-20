Peerplays Price Hits $0.22 (PPY)

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Peerplays has a total market cap of $982,274.00 and approximately $103,173.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar. One Peerplays coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00002525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Peerplays

Peerplays was first traded on April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Peerplays is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peerplays should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

