Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Receives $25.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PENN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Penn National Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PENN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.00. 1,464,965 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Penn National Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $16.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

