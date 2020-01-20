PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect PennantPark Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The asset manager reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennantPark Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

In related news, CEO Arthur H. Penn purchased 16,000 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.08 per share, with a total value of $97,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,932.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,299 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 178,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PennantPark Investment by 8.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 27,248 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 4.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,968 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PennantPark Investment by 9.5% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 278,891 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PNNT opened at $6.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $447.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.79 and a beta of 1.12. PennantPark Investment has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. PennantPark Investment’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

PennantPark Investment Company Profile

PennantPark Investment Corporation specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

