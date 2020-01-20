pEOS Hits Market Cap of $7.12 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. pEOS has a total market capitalization of $7.12 million and $60,465.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, pEOS has traded up 55.7% against the dollar. One pEOS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC on exchanges including Chaince and Bancor Network.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.36 or 0.03501663 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011503 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.54 or 0.00201789 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00031389 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00129889 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 tokens. pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one

pEOS Token Trading

pEOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Chaince and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

