PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) shot up 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.19 and last traded at $25.19, 3,898 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 20,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:MFEM) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of PIMCO RAFI Dynamic Multi-Factor Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

