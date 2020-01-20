Pirl Trading 9.4% Higher Over Last Week (PIRL)

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges including Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. Pirl has a total market cap of $427,805.00 and $7,161.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pirl has traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 63,260,041 coins. Pirl’s official website is pirl.io . The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial

Buying and Selling Pirl

Pirl can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

