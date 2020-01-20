PopularCoin Hits Market Cap of $302,880.00 (POP)

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded 137.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. PopularCoin has a total market cap of $302,880.00 and $2.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded up 244% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00661807 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010081 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00052096 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000911 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00073382 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010361 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007765 BTC.

PopularCoin Coin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,990,865,864 coins. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com . PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PopularCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

