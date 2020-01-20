Project Coin (PRJ) One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.00

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 47.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. In the last seven days, Project Coin has traded 45.2% lower against the US dollar. Project Coin has a market cap of $4,516.00 and $7.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Project Coin alerts:

3DCoin (3DC) traded up 178.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000311 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000057 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Project Coin Profile

Project Coin (PRJ) is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. The official website for Project Coin is projectcoin.net . Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1

Project Coin Coin Trading

Project Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Graviex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Project Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.