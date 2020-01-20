Propy (PRO) Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Million

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last seven days, Propy has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Propy has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $155,506.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy token can now be purchased for about $0.0739 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Liqui and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Propy

Propy’s genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,173,586 tokens. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc . The official website for Propy is propy.com

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Liqui, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

