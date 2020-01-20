QCash Achieves Market Capitalization of $45.43 Million (QC)

QCash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, QCash has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QCash has a total market capitalization of $45.43 million and $214.39 million worth of QCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QCash token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $300.69 or 0.03477312 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030308 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00128578 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QCash

QCash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 310,000,100 tokens. The official website for QCash is www.zb.cn

QCash Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QCash directly using U.S. dollars.

