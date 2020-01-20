Quant Price Hits $3.36 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $40.55 million and $1.50 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $3.36 or 0.00038528 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00321277 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011465 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002067 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012076 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008292 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

