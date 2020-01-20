Quanta Utility Token Price Reaches $0.0001 (QNTU)

Quanta Utility Token (CURRENCY:QNTU) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Quanta Utility Token has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Quanta Utility Token has a market cap of $1.63 million and $385.00 worth of Quanta Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quanta Utility Token token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.05457282 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026267 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034165 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128101 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Quanta Utility Token Token Profile

Quanta Utility Token is a token. It was first traded on April 5th, 2018. Quanta Utility Token’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,279,582,414 tokens. Quanta Utility Token’s official website is www.quantaplc.im . The Reddit community for Quanta Utility Token is /r/quanta . Quanta Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @quantaplc

Quanta Utility Token Token Trading

Quanta Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quanta Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quanta Utility Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quanta Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

