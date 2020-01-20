Qudian (NYSE:QD) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Qudian in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.82 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Qudian from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qudian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Qudian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Qudian has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qudian will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Qudian in the third quarter worth $80,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Qudian by 83.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth $120,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Qudian (NYSE:QD)

Receive News & Ratings for Qudian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qudian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit