Qudian (NYSE:QD) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Qudian (NYSE:QD) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nomura cut their price objective on shares of Qudian from $10.00 to $6.51 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of Qudian in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $6.82 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Qudian from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Qudian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Qudian from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.64.

Shares of NYSE:QD opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. Qudian has a one year low of $3.44 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Qudian had a net margin of 44.87% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Qudian will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Qudian in the third quarter worth $80,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Qudian by 83.9% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 14,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth $110,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Qudian in the second quarter worth $120,000. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qudian

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

