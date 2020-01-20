QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Sells $73,181.49 in Stock

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) CEO Douglas Valenti sold 5,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total transaction of $73,181.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,692,001.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas Valenti also recently made the following trade(s):

Get QuinStreet alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $35,040.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $34,833.96.

On Monday, January 13th, Douglas Valenti sold 4,663 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $68,033.17.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Douglas Valenti sold 5,600 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $83,384.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Douglas Valenti sold 7,400 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $112,406.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Douglas Valenti sold 7,200 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $108,936.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Douglas Valenti sold 24,992 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $387,625.92.

On Thursday, December 19th, Douglas Valenti sold 37,788 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $586,091.88.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Douglas Valenti sold 21,166 shares of QuinStreet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total transaction of $330,189.60.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.67. 593,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,190. QuinStreet Inc has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The stock has a market cap of $751.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that QuinStreet Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QNST. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at about $22,111,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,642,499 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after purchasing an additional 961,915 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 44.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,257,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,784,000 after purchasing an additional 693,104 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,778,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,740,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,829,000 after purchasing an additional 290,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.