Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RDUS. BidaskClub lowered Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 price target on Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann decreased their price target on Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,875,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,899 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 902,467 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,239,000 after acquiring an additional 240,354 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Radius Health by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 762,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,626,000 after purchasing an additional 150,406 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radius Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,766,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Radius Health by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 512,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 16,126 shares during the period.

RDUS stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.65. The stock had a trading volume of 451,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,972. Radius Health has a 1-year low of $16.24 and a 1-year high of $29.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 0.72.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative return on equity of 929.94% and a negative net margin of 98.22%. The company had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Health will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

