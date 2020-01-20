Raymond James Reiterates C$1.00 Price Target for Crew Energy (TSE:CR)

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) received a C$1.00 price target from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 96.08% from the stock’s current price.

CR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Laurentian set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada set a C$0.90 price objective on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.95 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crew Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$0.97.

Shares of TSE CR traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 431,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,874. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a market cap of $72.98 million and a P/E ratio of 2.13. Crew Energy has a 52 week low of C$0.40 and a 52 week high of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.10 million. As a group, analysts expect that Crew Energy will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

