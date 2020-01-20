Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Burberry Group (BRBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Burberry Group (LON: BRBY) recently:

1/20/2020 – Burberry Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc.

1/17/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Burberry Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG.

1/14/2020 – Burberry Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 2,202 ($28.97) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 2,175 ($28.61).

1/13/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 1,925 ($25.32) to GBX 1,930 ($25.39). They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from GBX 2,700 ($35.52) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86). They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from GBX 1,780 ($23.41) to GBX 1,860 ($24.47). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Burberry Group had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

11/27/2019 – Burberry Group had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 2,177 ($28.64) to GBX 2,200 ($28.94). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:BRBY traded down GBX 52 ($0.68) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,277 ($29.95). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 864,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,130,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion and a PE ratio of 26.29. Burberry Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,678 ($22.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,362 ($31.07). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,171.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.99.

Get Burberry Group plc alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a GBX 11.30 ($0.15) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

In other Burberry Group news, insider Debra L. Lee purchased 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,194 ($28.86) per share, with a total value of £9,873 ($12,987.37).

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods for men, women, and children under the Burberry brand name. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers apparel; accessories, such as women's handbags and small leather goods; and beauty, eyewear and timepieces.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.