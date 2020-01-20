ReddCoin Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 20th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $17.51 million and approximately $52,106.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and BiteBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $107.67 or 0.01241306 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00052572 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00031747 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00213746 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006853 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00072913 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001819 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin (RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, C-Patex, BiteBTC, YoBit, Bleutrade, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Bisq and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.