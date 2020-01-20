Regional Express (ASX:REX) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Regional Express Holdings Ltd (ASX:REX)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.16 ($0.82) and last traded at A$1.16 ($0.82), 115,350 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 61% from the average session volume of 71,851 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$1.20 ($0.85).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$1.18 and its 200 day moving average price is A$1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20.

About Regional Express (ASX:REX)

Regional Express Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the air transportation of passengers and freight in Australia. The company operates through Regular Public Transport and Charter segments. It provides defense and government related aviation support services; aero-medical services for ambulance Victoria; fly in/fly out charter services; express freight services; and air tours charter services.

