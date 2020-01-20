Reviewing Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) & SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NYSE:SOHO)

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.9% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $784.52 million 14.70 $1.02 billion $1.37 16.27 SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH $178.17 million 0.53 $110,000.00 $1.04 6.32

Medical Properties Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 41.57% 6.36% 3.18% SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0.46% 0.90% 0.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Medical Properties Trust and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 3 9 0 2.75 SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $21.13, indicating a potential downside of 5.23%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Volatility and Risk

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.51, indicating that its stock price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 75.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

