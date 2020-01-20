RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) were up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.54, approximately 33,314 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 50,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.23.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RTMVY shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of RIGHTMOVE PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

