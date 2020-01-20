RMA Global (ASX:RMY) Stock Price Down 5%

RMA Global Ltd (ASX:RMY)’s share price was down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.38 ($0.27) and last traded at A$0.38 ($0.27), approximately 230,878 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.40 ($0.28).

The company has a market cap of $156.44 million and a PE ratio of -19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is A$0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is A$0.26.

In related news, insider David Williams 5,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd.

RMA Global Company Profile (ASX:RMY)

RMA Global Limited, an online digital marketing company, provides data on real estate. Its platform offers data on active residential property listings; sale results for real estate agents; and reviews from vendors and buyers of residential real estate. The company's platform enables homeowners to search for, shortlist, and engage the right agent to sell their property; buyers to help find and follow leading agents who are selling the types of properties they want to buy; and real estate agents and agencies to demonstrate experience and sales ability to prospective vendors.

