ROOBEE Trading 12.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ROOBEE)

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. ROOBEE has a total market capitalization of $2.78 million and $877,153.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ROOBEE has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.42 or 0.05457282 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026267 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034165 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128101 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001259 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE is a token. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,948,215 tokens. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.